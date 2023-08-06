Maikel Garcia -- hitting .293 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .281.

Garcia enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400.

In 67.9% of his games this season (53 of 78), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this year (29 of 78), with more than one RBI six times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this year (38.5%), including five multi-run games (6.4%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .312 AVG .246 .347 OBP .300 .422 SLG .348 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 25 RBI 12 28/11 K/BB 38/11 9 SB 8

