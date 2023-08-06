The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 120 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

In 64.5% of his games this season (71 of 110), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (31.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.4% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 50 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .289 AVG .248 .324 OBP .291 .529 SLG .423 25 XBH 21 12 HR 8 43 RBI 24 43/12 K/BB 53/12 13 SB 19

