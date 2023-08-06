The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 120 hits and an OBP of .308, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • In 64.5% of his games this season (71 of 110), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (31.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 36.4% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored a run in 50 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 55
.289 AVG .248
.324 OBP .291
.529 SLG .423
25 XBH 21
12 HR 8
43 RBI 24
43/12 K/BB 53/12
13 SB 19

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), 40th in WHIP (1.270), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.