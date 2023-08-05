Saturday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (59-51) and the Kansas City Royals (36-75) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 6:05 PM on August 5.

The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 2.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh (0-5, 6.75 ERA).

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 7-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Royals have won in 32, or 33%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won six of 18 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (430 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule