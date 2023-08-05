MJ Melendez -- 1-for-3 with a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on August 5 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Phillies.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .214 with 21 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.

In 64 of 103 games this year (62.1%) Melendez has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (14.6%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (7.8%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has an RBI in 23 of 103 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 48 .205 AVG .224 .286 OBP .299 .337 SLG .362 15 XBH 17 6 HR 2 21 RBI 15 61/24 K/BB 62/16 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings