The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .271.

In 55.6% of his 54 games this season, Duffy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 54 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this year (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .311 AVG .220 .373 OBP .258 .378 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 12/5 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings