The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco (.391 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with ) against the Phillies.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .261 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.

In 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 24 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In seven games this year (29.2%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .306 AVG .212 .342 OBP .278 .500 SLG .364 5 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 7/1 5 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings