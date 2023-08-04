Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Phillies on August 4, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bryson Stott, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Kansas City Royals matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has recorded 118 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 31 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .269/.307/.474 on the season.
- Witt Jr. has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .442 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 3
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 29
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|9
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 13 walks and 45 RBI (93 total hits).
- He has a .246/.287/.429 slash line on the year.
- Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Nola Stats
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (9-7) for his 23rd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 22 starts this season.
- In 22 starts this season, Nola has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 6.3 innings per appearance.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- The 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.43), 18th in WHIP (1.123), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Nola Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 29
|4.2
|9
|7
|5
|6
|3
|at Guardians
|Jul. 23
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 18
|7.1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 9
|6.0
|8
|5
|4
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 4
|7.1
|5
|1
|1
|12
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Lyles' player props with BetMGM.
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 121 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He's slashing .301/.343/.430 on the season.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has 105 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .290/.343/.425 slash line so far this season.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 31
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Pirates
|Jul. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.