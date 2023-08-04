Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bryson Stott, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Kansas City Royals matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 118 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 31 stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.307/.474 on the season.

Witt Jr. has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .442 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 4-for-5 2 1 3 9 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 13 walks and 45 RBI (93 total hits).

He has a .246/.287/.429 slash line on the year.

Perez takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Nola Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (9-7) for his 23rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 22 starts this season.

In 22 starts this season, Nola has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 6.3 innings per appearance.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.43), 18th in WHIP (1.123), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 29 4.2 9 7 5 6 3 at Guardians Jul. 23 7.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 18 7.1 5 3 2 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 9 6.0 8 5 4 6 0 at Rays Jul. 4 7.1 5 1 1 12 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Lyles' player props with BetMGM.

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Stott Stats

Stott has 121 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .301/.343/.430 on the season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 105 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .290/.343/.425 slash line so far this season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 1 at Pirates Jul. 30 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0

Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.