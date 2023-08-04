Bryson Stott's Philadelphia Phillies (59-50) and Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (35-75) will match up in the series opener on Friday, August 4 at Citizens Bank Park. The matchup will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +200 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (9-7, 4.43 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (2-12, 6.07 ERA)

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Royals and Phillies matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $30.00 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 39, or 58.2%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Phillies have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 31, or 32.3%, of the 96 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

