Friday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (59-50) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (35-75) at 7:05 PM (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (9-7, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (2-12, 6.07 ERA).

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (32.3%) in those games.

This year, Kansas City has won two of nine games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (423 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.09) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule