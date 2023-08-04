Royals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's game at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (59-50) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (35-75) at 7:05 PM (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Phillies, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (9-7, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (2-12, 6.07 ERA).
Royals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (32.3%) in those games.
- This year, Kansas City has won two of nine games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (423 total).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.09) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|Twins
|W 10-7
|Jordan Lyles vs Bailey Ober
|July 30
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Kenta Maeda
|August 1
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Zack Greinke vs José Quintana
|August 2
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Cole Ragans vs Kodai Senga
|August 3
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Brady Singer vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 4
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Aaron Nola
|August 5
|@ Phillies
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Taijuan Walker
|August 7
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Brayan Bello
|August 8
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Kutter Crawford
|August 9
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
