Matt Beaty Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Matt Beaty (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is batting .308 with a double and a walk.
- Beaty has a hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
- Beaty has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in one of nine games.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.500
|AVG
|.222
|.600
|OBP
|.300
|.500
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|1/0
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola (9-7) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 138 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 50th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.
