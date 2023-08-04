Lauren Davis faces Alycia Parks to begin play in the National Bank Open in Montréal, Quebec (in the round of 64). In her previous tournament (the Citi Open), she was eliminated by Belinda Bencic in the round of 16. Davis has +20000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Davis at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Davis' Next Match

In her opener at the National Bank Open, Davis will face Parks on Monday, August 7 at 8:15 PM ET in the round of 64.

Davis Stats

Davis last played on August 2, 2023, a 1-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 15-ranked Bencic in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.

Through 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Davis has won one title, and her record is 26-20.

On hard courts over the past year, Davis has gone 20-12 and has won one title.

Davis has played 21.6 games per match in her 46 matches over the past year across all court types.

In her 32 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Davis has averaged 21.4 games.

Over the past year, Davis has been victorious in 33.5% of her return games and 62.2% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Davis has claimed 34.3% of her return games and 65.8% of her service games.

