Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Drew Waters (.467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Mets.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has four doubles, three triples, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .238.
- In 58.8% of his games this season (30 of 51), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (21.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.5% of his games this season, Waters has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.286
|AVG
|.185
|.369
|OBP
|.221
|.527
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|2
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|6
|25/8
|K/BB
|41/4
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola (9-7) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 138 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 50th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.