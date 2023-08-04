Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.307), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (118) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Witt Jr. enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .500 with two homers.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 38 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 49 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.289
|AVG
|.248
|.324
|OBP
|.289
|.529
|SLG
|.416
|25
|XBH
|20
|12
|HR
|7
|43
|RBI
|21
|43/12
|K/BB
|50/11
|13
|SB
|18
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 120 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies will send Nola (9-7) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 4.43 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.43), 18th in WHIP (1.123), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.