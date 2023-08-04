The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.307), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (118) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Witt Jr. enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .500 with two homers.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 38 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 49 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .289 AVG .248 .324 OBP .289 .529 SLG .416 25 XBH 20 12 HR 7 43 RBI 21 43/12 K/BB 50/11 13 SB 18

