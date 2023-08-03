Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Mets on August 3, 2023
Francisco Lindor and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals square off at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).
Royals vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Brady Singer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Singer Stats
- The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (6-8) for his 22nd start of the season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Singer will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- The 26-year-old's 5.46 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Singer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 28
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|2
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|8.0
|7
|4
|4
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 8
|5.0
|13
|6
|6
|3
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has put up 115 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.302/.464 so far this year.
- Witt Jr. hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .522 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 29
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 28
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|6
|8
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, 17 home runs, 13 walks and 44 RBI (92 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .246/.288/.428 on the season.
- Perez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 23 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 47 walks and 65 RBI (94 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.
- He has a .234/.323/.459 slash line on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 30
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 38 walks and 77 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .218/.312/.507 so far this season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|8
|0
