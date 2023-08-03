The New York Mets and Pete Alonso hit the field against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 98 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in baseball.

Kansas City has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.382).

The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

Kansas City has the No. 29 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.8 runs per game (414 total runs).

The Royals rank 29th in baseball with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City has a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals have the 25th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.418).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals are sending Brady Singer (6-8) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.46 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Singer has six quality starts this year.

Singer will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 21 outings this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Twins W 8-5 Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins W 10-7 Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets W 4-0 Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets - Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies - Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies - Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies - Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford

