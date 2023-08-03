Thursday's game that pits the New York Mets (50-57) against the Kansas City Royals (34-75) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Mets. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 3.

The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (6-8, 5.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Carlos Carrasco (3-5, 6.40 ERA).

Royals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Royals as the favorite once.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

This season, the Royals have won one out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

Kansas City has entered six games this season favored by -120 or more and is 1-5 in those contests.

The Royals have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kansas City is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 414 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.11).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule