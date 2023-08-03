On Thursday, MJ Melendez (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .216.

In 62.4% of his 101 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (7.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Melendez has an RBI in 23 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (33.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .210 AVG .222 .292 OBP .295 .345 SLG .351 15 XBH 16 6 HR 2 21 RBI 15 60/24 K/BB 60/15 3 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings