The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.342 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .217 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Massey has gotten a hit in 38 of 81 games this year (46.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.5%).

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 19 games this year (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .221 AVG .214 .302 OBP .246 .361 SLG .351 11 XBH 7 3 HR 5 16 RBI 16 31/13 K/BB 38/5 3 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings