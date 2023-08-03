Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .280 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 50 of 75 games this season (66.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (5.3%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has an RBI in 27 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (37.3%), including five games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.305
|AVG
|.250
|.343
|OBP
|.307
|.417
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|11
|28/11
|K/BB
|35/11
|9
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.40, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
