Dairon Blanco -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on August 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco is hitting .246 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.
  • Blanco has gotten a hit in 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Blanco has driven in a run in five games this season (22.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
.286 AVG .200
.324 OBP .273
.486 SLG .367
5 XBH 4
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
11/2 K/BB 6/1
5 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 2 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.40, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
