The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 115 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Witt Jr. will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .522 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 64.5% of his 107 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 15.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (34.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of them (12.1%).

In 48 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .281 AVG .248 .314 OBP .289 .511 SLG .416 24 XBH 20 11 HR 7 41 RBI 21 43/11 K/BB 50/11 12 SB 18

Mets Pitching Rankings