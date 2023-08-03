Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Mets Player Props
|Royals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Mets
|Royals vs Mets Odds
|Royals vs Mets Prediction
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 115 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Witt Jr. will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .522 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 64.5% of his 107 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 15.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (34.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of them (12.1%).
- In 48 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.281
|AVG
|.248
|.314
|OBP
|.289
|.511
|SLG
|.416
|24
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|21
|43/11
|K/BB
|50/11
|12
|SB
|18
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Carrasco (3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 6.40 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.