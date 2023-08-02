When the Kansas City Royals (33-75) match up with the New York Mets (50-56) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, August 2 at 8:10 PM ET, Bobby Witt Jr. will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Mets are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+145). The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (7-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 37 (55.2%) of those contests.

The Mets have a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have won in 30, or 31.6%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 12-34 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Michael Massey 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

