On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (batting .289 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Mets.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .218 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Melendez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer during his last games.

In 63 of 100 games this year (63.0%) Melendez has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (15.0%).

In 8.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this year (23.0%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .214 AVG .222 .297 OBP .295 .352 SLG .351 15 XBH 16 6 HR 2 21 RBI 15 58/24 K/BB 60/15 3 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings