On Wednesday, Drew Waters (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has four doubles, three triples, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .236.

Waters has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (28 of 49), with at least two hits 11 times (22.4%).

He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year (15 of 49), with two or more runs six times (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .286 AVG .185 .368 OBP .221 .476 SLG .259 9 XBH 2 2 HR 2 10 RBI 6 24/7 K/BB 41/4 3 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings