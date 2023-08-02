Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As of December 31, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+600) lead the NFL.
Watch the Chiefs this season on Fubo!
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, eight Chiefs games went over the point total.
- Offensively, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the by compiling 413.6 yards per game. It ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs picked up seven wins at home last season and seven on the road.
- Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his throws, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and picked up 358 yards.
- Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.
- Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Nick Bolton had two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended last year.
Bet on Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+900
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of August 2 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.