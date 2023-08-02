On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .364 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.300), slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (113) this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 58th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Witt Jr. enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .417 with two homers.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this season (68 of 106), with multiple hits 32 times (30.2%).

He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (16.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 36 games this season (34.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45.3% of his games this season (48 of 106), with two or more runs seven times (6.6%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .276 AVG .248 .310 OBP .289 .512 SLG .416 24 XBH 20 11 HR 7 40 RBI 21 43/11 K/BB 50/11 11 SB 18

Mets Pitching Rankings