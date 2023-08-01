The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton take the field against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 159 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .447 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Rays are 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (566 total, 5.2 per game).

The Rays' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.188).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 146 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 297 extra-base hits, New York ranks 19th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 458 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has the ninth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.243 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 116 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eflin has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year entering this game.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon (1-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

Rodon has three starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Marlins L 7-1 Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Littell Michael Lorenzen 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Reese Olson 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Domingo Germán J.P. France 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez

