Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Duffy (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .264 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Duffy has had a hit in 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%), including multiple hits three times (5.9%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In seven games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 of 51 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.303
|AVG
|.220
|.373
|OBP
|.258
|.379
|SLG
|.288
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|11/5
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Quintana (0-2) gets the start for the Mets, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
