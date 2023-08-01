Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Olivares has had a hit in 44 of 73 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 73), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has an RBI in 16 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.242
|AVG
|.250
|.284
|OBP
|.314
|.403
|SLG
|.414
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|23/4
|K/BB
|23/10
|2
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Mets will look to Quintana (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
