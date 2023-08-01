The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

José Quintana TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .254 with six doubles, three triples and three walks.

In 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 21 games this season.

Blanco has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (14.3%), including one multi-run game.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 .303 AVG .200 .343 OBP .273 .515 SLG .367 5 XBH 4 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 11/2 K/BB 6/1 4 SB 2

