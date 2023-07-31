MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, July 31
Monday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Orioles and the Blue Jays, who will be sending Kyle Gibson and Chris Bassitt to the mound, respectively.
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for July 31.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (11-4) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will look to Edward Cabrera (5-6) for the game between the teams Monday.
|PHI: Walker
|MIA: Cabrera
|21 (113 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (74 IP)
|4.06
|ERA
|4.74
|7.8
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -110
- PHI Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Jake Irvin (3-5) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|MIL: Burnes
|WSH: Irvin
|21 (127.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (74.1 IP)
|3.46
|ERA
|5.09
|9.3
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Nationals
- MIL Odds to Win: -210
- WSH Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Brewers at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (4-3) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will give the start to Domingo German (5-7) when the clubs face off Monday.
|TB: Glasnow
|NYY: Germán
|11 (61.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (103.2 IP)
|3.36
|ERA
|4.77
|12.8
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees
- TB Odds to Win: -145
- NYY Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Gibson (9-6) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Bassitt (10-5) when the teams play Monday.
|BAL: Gibson
|TOR: Bassitt
|22 (127 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (126.2 IP)
|4.68
|ERA
|3.91
|7.3
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -130
- BAL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Orioles at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Angels at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (6-4) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will look to Charlie Morton (10-8) for the game between the teams Monday.
|LAA: Canning
|ATL: Morton
|16 (84.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (113.1 IP)
|4.46
|ERA
|3.57
|9.7
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Angels at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- LAA Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (6-2) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Marcus Stroman (10-7) when the clubs play Monday.
|CIN: Abbott
|CHC: Stroman
|10 (61.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (125.2 IP)
|1.90
|ERA
|3.51
|9.6
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -120
- CIN Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will look to J.P. France (6-3) when the clubs face off Monday.
|CLE: Syndergaard
|HOU: France
|12 (55.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (84.2 IP)
|7.16
|ERA
|2.87
|6.2
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -175
- CLE Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (4-5) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (8-8) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|SD: Lugo
|COL: Gomber
|15 (82 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (108 IP)
|3.62
|ERA
|5.83
|8.7
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Padres at Rockies
- SD Odds to Win: -200
- COL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 11.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Padres at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (7-5) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to George Kirby (9-8) for the game between the teams Monday.
|BOS: Pivetta
|SEA: Kirby
|25 (81 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (123.2 IP)
|4.11
|ERA
|3.49
|11.1
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Red Sox at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will look to Alex Cobb (6-3) when the clubs meet Monday.
|ARI: Nelson
|SF: Cobb
|21 (112.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (106 IP)
|4.97
|ERA
|2.97
|5.9
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -150
- ARI Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.