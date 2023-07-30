Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 111 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He's slashed .263/.302/.467 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 29 4-for-5 2 1 3 9 0 vs. Twins Jul. 28 4-for-5 2 1 6 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 13 walks and 44 RBI (90 total hits).

He has a .249/.289/.434 slash line on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Twins Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 at Guardians Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has 84 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI.

He has a .228/.304/.399 slash line on the year.

Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has collected 61 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .206/.295/.436 on the year.

Buxton has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.