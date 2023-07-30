Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is batting .220 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 47.4% of his 78 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Massey has had an RBI in 20 games this year (25.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 19 games this year (24.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 40
.226 AVG .214
.300 OBP .246
.365 SLG .351
10 XBH 7
3 HR 5
14 RBI 16
30/11 K/BB 38/5
2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
