Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .220 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

In 47.4% of his 78 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had an RBI in 20 games this year (25.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 games this year (24.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .226 AVG .214 .300 OBP .246 .365 SLG .351 10 XBH 7 3 HR 5 14 RBI 16 30/11 K/BB 38/5 2 SB 2

