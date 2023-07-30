Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Drew Waters -- batting .222 with two triples, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) against the Twins.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .239 with four doubles, three triples, four home runs and nine walks.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 28 of 47 games this season (59.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.293
|AVG
|.185
|.363
|OBP
|.221
|.488
|SLG
|.259
|9
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|24/5
|K/BB
|41/4
|3
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
