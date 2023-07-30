Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Dairon Blanco is back in action for the Kansas City Royals against Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota TwinsJuly 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 26, when he went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Twins Player Props
|Royals vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Twins
|Royals vs Twins Odds
|Royals vs Twins Prediction
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has six doubles, three triples and three walks while batting .250.
- In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
- In five games this year, Blanco has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (15.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.300
|AVG
|.200
|.344
|OBP
|.273
|.533
|SLG
|.367
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|11/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|4
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Maeda (2-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.