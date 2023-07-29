Kansas City Royals (30-75) will go head to head against the Minnesota Twins (54-51) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, July 29 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Bobby Witt Jr. will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Twins have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+155). A 9.5-run total has been set for this game.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.76 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-12, 6.10 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 41 (61.2%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 9-6 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Twins have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Royals have been victorious in 27, or 29.3%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 10 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Drew Waters 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

