MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .217 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (60 of 97), with multiple hits 15 times (15.5%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (8.2%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

Melendez has an RBI in 22 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .212 AVG .222 .293 OBP .295 .359 SLG .351 15 XBH 16 6 HR 2 20 RBI 15 54/22 K/BB 60/15 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings