Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .216 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

In 36 of 77 games this season (46.8%) Massey has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 77), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.4%).

In 18 games this year (23.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .218 AVG .214 .296 OBP .246 .336 SLG .351 9 XBH 7 2 HR 5 13 RBI 16 30/11 K/BB 38/5 2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings