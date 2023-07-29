The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .213.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.0% of those games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Isbel has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 32.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .198 AVG .227 .226 OBP .269 .346 SLG .398 8 XBH 10 2 HR 2 9 RBI 5 14/2 K/BB 21/5 3 SB 1

