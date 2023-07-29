Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .213.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.0% of those games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Isbel has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 32.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.198
|AVG
|.227
|.226
|OBP
|.269
|.346
|SLG
|.398
|8
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|14/2
|K/BB
|21/5
|3
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.76, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
