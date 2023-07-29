Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .233 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (21.7%).
- He has homered in 8.7% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.282
|AVG
|.185
|.349
|OBP
|.221
|.462
|SLG
|.259
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|24/5
|K/BB
|41/4
|3
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
