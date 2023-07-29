Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up six RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.296), slugging percentage (.451) and total hits (107) this season.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 65 of 103 games this year (63.1%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.0% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 103 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.266
|AVG
|.248
|.303
|OBP
|.289
|.488
|SLG
|.416
|21
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|21
|39/11
|K/BB
|50/11
|11
|SB
|18
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
