The Minnesota Twins (54-50) and Kansas City Royals (29-75) both head into Friday's contest on losing streaks. The Twins have dropped two straight, the Royals two in a row.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-4) against the Royals and Brady Singer (6-8).

Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.07 ERA) vs Singer - KC (6-8, 5.55 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.55, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.

Singer is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Singer is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 20 outings this season.

Brady Singer vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .236 batting average, and is 21st in the league with 828 total hits and 18th in MLB action with 457 runs scored. They have the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.413) and are eighth in all of MLB with 139 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Singer has thrown 2 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on five hits while striking out five.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.07 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .235.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks seventh, 1.284 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Sonny Gray vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .233 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .376 (28th in the league) with 92 home runs.

The Royals have gone 8-for-41 with three doubles and an RBI in 11 innings this season against the right-hander.

