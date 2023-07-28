Brady Singer will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 92 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 28th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 383 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.427 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Singer (6-8) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Yankees L 5-2 Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians L 5-1 Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins - Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins - Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets - Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets - Home Alec Marsh Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets - Home Brady Singer Max Scherzer

