Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (54-50) and Kansas City Royals (29-75) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 28.
The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-4) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (6-8).
Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Twins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Royals Player Props
|Twins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The previous 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (28.6%) in those games.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 13 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (383 total).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|@ Yankees
|L 5-2
|Brady Singer vs Gerrit Cole
|July 23
|@ Yankees
|L 8-5
|Jordan Lyles vs Luis Severino
|July 24
|@ Guardians
|W 5-3
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Logan Allen
|July 25
|@ Guardians
|L 5-1
|Zack Greinke vs Aaron Civale
|July 26
|@ Guardians
|L 8-3
|Alec Marsh vs Gavin Williams
|July 28
|Twins
|-
|Brady Singer vs Sonny Gray
|July 29
|Twins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Bailey Ober
|July 30
|Twins
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Kenta Maeda
|August 1
|Mets
|-
|Zack Greinke vs José Quintana
|August 2
|Mets
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Kodai Senga
|August 3
|Mets
|-
|Brady Singer vs Max Scherzer
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.