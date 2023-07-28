Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (54-50) and Kansas City Royals (29-75) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-4) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (6-8).

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • The previous 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
  • The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (28.6%) in those games.
  • This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 13 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (383 total).
  • Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 22 @ Yankees L 5-2 Brady Singer vs Gerrit Cole
July 23 @ Yankees L 8-5 Jordan Lyles vs Luis Severino
July 24 @ Guardians W 5-3 Ryan Yarbrough vs Logan Allen
July 25 @ Guardians L 5-1 Zack Greinke vs Aaron Civale
July 26 @ Guardians L 8-3 Alec Marsh vs Gavin Williams
July 28 Twins - Brady Singer vs Sonny Gray
July 29 Twins - Jordan Lyles vs Bailey Ober
July 30 Twins - Ryan Yarbrough vs Kenta Maeda
August 1 Mets - Zack Greinke vs José Quintana
August 2 Mets - Alec Marsh vs Kodai Senga
August 3 Mets - Brady Singer vs Max Scherzer

