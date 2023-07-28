On Friday, Maikel Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .273.

In 64.3% of his 70 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in 24 games this year (34.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .295 AVG .250 .336 OBP .307 .402 SLG .359 11 XBH 8 1 HR 3 19 RBI 11 26/9 K/BB 35/11 8 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings