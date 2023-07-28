Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .232 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.
- Waters has recorded a hit in 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has had an RBI in 11 games this season (24.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28.9% of his games this season (13 of 45), with two or more runs five times (11.1%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.284
|AVG
|.185
|.354
|OBP
|.221
|.473
|SLG
|.259
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|41/4
|3
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks seventh, 1.284 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.
