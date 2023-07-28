Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.
- In 62.7% of his games this year (64 of 102), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season (45 of 102), with two or more runs five times (4.9%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.253
|AVG
|.248
|.291
|OBP
|.289
|.460
|SLG
|.416
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|50/11
|10
|SB
|18
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks seventh, 1.284 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
