The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 103 hits with 17 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.294/.442 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 17 home runs, 12 walks and 43 RBI (86 total hits).

He has a slash line of .246/.287/.436 so far this season.

Perez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with two home runs and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Yankees Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 109 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .285/.355/.480 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 21 4-for-5 2 0 0 4 2

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 110 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 42 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .271/.341/.372 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

