The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven home a run in 23 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 24 games this season (34.8%), including four multi-run games (5.8%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .295 AVG .252 .336 OBP .311 .402 SLG .358 11 XBH 7 1 HR 3 19 RBI 10 26/9 K/BB 35/11 8 SB 6

