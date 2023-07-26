Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 23 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 24 games this season (34.8%), including four multi-run games (5.8%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.295
|AVG
|.252
|.336
|OBP
|.311
|.402
|SLG
|.358
|11
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|26/9
|K/BB
|35/11
|8
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.74 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
