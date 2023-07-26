On Wednesday, Drew Waters (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks while batting .237.

In 26 of 44 games this season (59.1%) Waters has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Waters has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 44 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .284 AVG .192 .354 OBP .220 .473 SLG .269 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 39/3 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings